Today June 13 marks the month of Aless Lequio’s death. A news that overwhelmed all of Spain since he has always been a child very loved by the press and by the faithful followers of his mother. After two years of tireless fight against cancer, he lost the battle after being hospitalized for a few months in a Barcelona Hospital.

Her aunt Amalia has confessed to the Europa Press cameras how the whole family is on a day like today: « The truth is very sad. » And it is that the sister of Ana Obregón went, along with her sister Celia, to Barcelona to be next to her and show her all her support.

Now, Amalia has explained to us that the whole family is very aware of Ana Obregón since it is a very delicate moment: « We are very aware of her and trying to spend as much time as possible with her. »

Amalia was not alone on this walk, she was next to her daughter, Amalia Aresu who, in turn, went with her baby in the car. Ana Obregón’s niece did not want to answer any question from the press. These are hard times for the whole family, but the truth is that we see how everyone is turning to the actress, so not a single minute goes by.

Celia García Obregón has been another main support for Ana Obregón from the first moment. The last stage in Barcelona saw how she and her sister Amalia García Obregón went to Barcelona to be next to the actress in her worst moments. Currently in Madrid they are still very aware of it, showing all their support and affection.

Today a month ago that Aless Lequio left us after two years fighting cancer. Without a doubt, it is a hard day for the whole family, but especially for Ana Obregón. Her sister Celia has no words to define the moment she is going through and when we asked her how the actress is doing, she answers: « Well, imagine … ».

Like the whole family, very respectful of the press, Celia confessed that the death of Luna, Aless Lequio’s dog, has meant another blow to the actress: « Like anyone, dust. » Without a doubt, the best support that Ana Obregón has is that of her family, who are not leaving her alone for a single moment.

Always so kind and respectful to the press, so attentive to everyone who complained to him with a smile always on his face … This June 13 marks the month of Aless Lequio’s death and the truth is that today he remains the same shocking than the first day.

We saw him grow up, turn around at the microphones, be a mischievous child, but with a laugh that filled all the screens. The cameras, the spotlights … were always very present in their day to day. He assumed the fame that corresponded to him for being the son of Ana Obregón and Alessandro Lequio, but over the years he became detached from that image and managed to be himself. What many famous children want and never achieve.

A tireless, tireless fighter who gave us a life lesson from the first moment we knew he had cancer. Always with a smile marked by hope, he made this illness ‘normal’. He never stopped working or fighting for what he wanted, for him, being in treatment was not an impediment to continue carrying out his professional work. For this reason, during those two years of struggle, we never stopped seeing and admiring him for his great human strength.

See this post on Instagram My dear Son, I know that you have never liked me to speak about you publicly, forgive me, my heart asks me and now that I have a little strength I had to thank the hundreds of thousands of messages of love and admiration for you. Your first words were: « me alone » before mom and dad. And you alone have wanted to live a discreet life, without protagonists despite your famous parents. You have earned the love of everyone who knew you; first at school, then at the University with the scholarship you obtained to study in the United States that culminated in your return to Spain creating a successful company at the age of 24. Until one day the word « cancer » appeared in our lives. You have bravely fought two years against this damn disease with a smile, collaborating with foundations, helping and encouraging with your sense of humor to all those who also suffered from it. You became his example. Too noble, generous, supportive, unique and great to fit in this world. My warrior of the eternal smile despite the pain, months of hospitalization, and suffering. It has been an honor for me to be by your side in this relentless battle, but also seeing you suffer without a complaint has been the cruellest life lesson that a mother can bear. Your trip has broken the heart of the whole of Spain because in life you have shone YOUR LONE as you used to say as a child. Now you shine in eternity illuminating us forever. I know that from up there you want to thank so many thousands of unexpected messages of love and admiration for you but that will help you on your long journey. What can I tell you son? That you were / are my life and now there is nothing. That losing a child is dying and having the obligation to live. And you wanted to live, get married someday and have 5 children. Many nights in the hospital we asked God to heal you together and he ignored us. Now I just ask that I can hug you again very soon because I miss you unbearably. My Aless, it has been and is a real privilege to be your mother. I love you forever and forever. Eternally. Mom #Thank you ?? A shared post by Ana_Obregon Oficial (@ana_obregon_oficial) on May 30, 2020 at 8:53 PDT

Today, it is impossible not to remember him, because he has left an indelible legacy, but above all a learning in all of us that we will never forget. Their family cries silently, everything has changed for them since Aless Lequio became an angel, they fight to get ahead and rely on their loved ones. His memory, today more than ever, is present in the most intimate of each one of us, because he did manage to touch our souls.