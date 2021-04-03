You have to anticipate the customer’s demands | News | Communications

Event on Customer Experience organized by Redes & Telecom.

The level of demand from customers is increasing. Covid-19 has driven digitization, but it has also transformed the way we communicate and interact. Likewise, it has shown how important it is to have the user happy to ensure their loyalty and trust with a brand or institution. And this occurs not only with the relationships that individuals maintain with private companies, but also, and especially, with the Public Administration.

Provide the ordinary citizen with a satisfactory customer experience it is a real challenge. The good news is that there are tools on the market to achieve this. Of course, you have to know how to use them. New technologies such as the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, M2M, predictive maintenance, etc. they will help the task, but as long as the focus is not lost on what is really important: the people. And people want simplicity, in addition to good treatment, of course.

Networks & Telecom, In collaboration with To go and Ikusi, has organized an online debate-event with clients to analyze this trend and find out how projects of this scope are being approached in our country. Representatives of the companies participated in the meeting Alzicoop, Ledesma Spa, El Carmen Medical Center, Clarkemodet, DGT, Infant Jesus Hospital, Navantia, UNED and Temporing Group.

During the colloquium, errors that make the customer experience fail, such as not integrating digital channels in customer service. Although the key is not so much to incorporate these communication channels, but rather that “when the client contacts, we can create a customer journey in the relationship with him,” he pointed out. Jesús Amazares, UC & Avaya Collaboration Specialist. And on this trip it is important to talk about Collaboration. “The customer experience is also related to the employee experience. Everything must be analyzed as a complete cycle in which everything is linked ”.

“Proactivity and personalization are the keys to a good customer experience strategy, for a WOW experience”, he indicated Javier Aguilera director Of Business Operations at Ikusi. It is no longer worth being reactive, waiting for the complaint to arrive, you have to monitor and anticipate, proposing updates and recommendations, making the client see that he “cares about me”.

The conclusions of the event will be available soon.