Italy.- Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, and the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, they told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to live with it coronavirus and they cannot wait to be saved by a vaccine.

His comments become known as many countries seek to revive their economies devastated by the pandemic. With 36 million new unemployed only in United States, economic pressures are mounting despite authorities acknowledging that reopening could cause a new wave of infections and deaths.

Italy It will allow restaurants, bars, beaches, shops and religious services to resume activities on Monday.

We are facing a calculated risk aware that the epidemiological curve could rise again. We are facing this risk and we have to accept it, otherwise we could never reactivate ourselves, “Conte said.

The Italian economy is forecast to contract 9% this year as a result of the coronavirus.

For his part, Johnson, who was hospitalized last month for Covid-19, speculated this Sunday that a vaccine could not be obtained despite the enormous global effort to produce it.

The British premier said Britain was taking “small steps” toward reopening, “trying to do something that had never been done before: get the country out of total confinement.”

Churches open in Greece

In GreeceThe churches opened their doors to the faithful this Sunday after two months, but the number of attendees was limited.

Turkey It allowed people over 65 to leave their homes a second time, up to six hours, while keeping them under general confinement.

Small stores have already reopened in most of Spain, which reported 87 deaths this Sunday, the lowest number since March 16. However, the strictest restrictions remain in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the most affected areas.

