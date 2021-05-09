you have three days to raise 180,000 euros and save your life

It’s a harrowing countdown. The parents of Nathaniel Nabena, a 9-year-old boy, have until this Wednesday, May 12, to raise 201,000 pounds, about 230,000 euros, to be able to operate on his son. They have already collected 46,000 euros, so there are some 184,000 euros.

Nathaniel has acute myeloid leukemia. You are responding to chemotherapy, but you need a stem cell transplant umbilical cord to save his life. The problem is that the window for a successful operation ends this Wednesday, as long as chemotherapy keeps cancer at bay.

The child and his family are Nigerian, so the British National Health Service (NHS) does not cover his expenses and they have to pay for it out of pocket. Doctors at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital have given up their salaries, but money is still lacking.

An account is open on GoFundMe to raise money. Their case has appeared in prey and they are various celebrities in UK who have lent their image and their support to get the money.

Nathaniel lost left eye still in Nigeria with myeloid sarcoma. His family raised funds to travel to the United Kingdom and there to contact a specialist in ocular prosthetics, but once in Britain, the boy became seriously ill. It was then that he was diagnosed with leukemia.

The boy, a fan of Manchester United and Marvel movies, is too ill to travel back to Nigeria and in any case, the treatment you need is not available in this African country, so his parents have decided to stay in Europe and seek funds from wherever.