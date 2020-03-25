Jesé Rodríguez You are exercising at home during the quarantine so as not to lose shape, as you cannot leave the house to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further. The canary uploads content of his exercises to social networks, and every time he does a legion of followers is thrown at him and begins to insult him without mercy.

The Sporting Lisbon player, on loan from PSG, receives messages of the type «You have the same level as a first year fry, clown», or “you have already trained more during quarantine than during the entire Sporting season”. Jesé was not going through a good moment before soccer stopped, he was not counting for the coach of the Lisbon club, but he wants to return in the best possible way to end that situation.

However, that has not prevented criticism through social networks. Some take advantage of their tweets to attach screenshots with their statistics in recent years: “You’ve had 21 goals in seven years and you’re a forward.” «You have been on vacation for 4 years Jay-m»says another.

Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid youth squad is dedicated to moving on with his life and passes the haters. Jesé does not enter the followers’ game They insult him on social networks and he continues to exercise so that when the quarantine ends he can return in the best possible physical conditions to recover his nose for goals and that Rúben Amorim will count on him again.