The neighbors of Pablo Iglesias They return to the vicinity of their casoplon, which has been armored by agents of the Civil Guard since Tuesday. The Benemérita device has been increased – from five to nine cars – and prevents citizens from passing in front of the casoplon of the second vice-president of the Government. The citizens are very angry about the personal use that the leader of Podemos of the Benemérita is making and have stated: “He has no right to cut our streets and use our Civil Guard.”

Protesters have complained that the podemita leader uses the Benemérita as private security to cut the street and prevent citizens from passing through it. “180 euros cost us the neighbors to cut a street for some works and this one cuts it at will and without paying!” exclaimed a neighbor.

Between screams of “Long live Spain!”, “Long live the Civil Guard!” and “Long live the king!”, Iglesias residents protested in the vicinity of the vice president’s house from 9:00 p.m. Citizens pan in hand, call for the resignation of the Social Communist Government and fear that «Spain becomes Venezuela», as they have told OKDIARIO.

Last Monday, the Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska it has already ordered a special deployment to protect the podemite leaders. Up to five Civil Guard cars were deployed to guard the casoplon. But a day later, the deployment doubled, and officers cut the entire street. What most caught the attention of the residents of the La Navata urbanization – where Pablo Iglesias and Irene Montero reside – is that the deployment even extended to the rear of the casoplon, where there is only a field.

However, the neighbors have not been angry with the Civil Guard agents, whom they have addressed with signs of affection and praising the work carried out by the State Security Forces and Bodies.

It is the fifth day in a row that protesters are protesting in the vicinity of Vice President Pablo Iglesias’ villa. This movement arose spontaneously last Sunday, May 10, in the Salamanca district and has spread to other Madrid districts such as Hortaleza, Moncloa or Chamartín and, even, to different parts of the Spanish geography such as Seville, Salamanca, Oviedo, Valladolid. or Logroño.