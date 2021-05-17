“You have made me very sad”

A Mercadona supermarket. (Photo: Patricia J. Garcinuno / Getty Images)

Mercadona revolutionized its bakery section a few weeks ago with a new product that delighted many customers and that made headlines in many media.

It was a bread 24% Corn Broa Bread, typical of some areas such as Portugal and Galicia, which is made with a mixture of corn flour and wheat or rye flour. Its price was 1.40 euros per unit, which had a weight of 500 grams, and it attracted a lot of attention because some news even claimed that the recipe dates back to the 18th century.

In recent days, however, there have been many customers who have expressed their bewilderment because they have stopped finding this bread in Mercadona, which has already given an answer: they are working to have it again soon, but they still do not have a specific date for your return.

These are some of the comments that have caused the disappearance of this type of bread:

This bread is not the only Mercadona product that has featured prominently on Twitter in recent days. A few weeks ago, the Valencian giant launched Hacendado pistachio-flavored Mochi ice creams on the market and unleashed madness among many customers.

This article, which is a small rice cake that until now was available with mango and coconut flavors, is an old acquaintance of the Valencian giant. In fact, in 2019 it removed them from its shelves and caused absolute drama among its customers, who asked for explanations and even organized a campaign on change.org for the company to put them back up for sale.

Said and done: a few months later the Mochis ice creams returned to the shelves of the supermarkets of the Valencian company to the delight of their fans, who were many. In fact, the company assured e …

