If you notice that your Internet connection is slow, has a huge latency and you cannot find an explanation, I have bad news, chances are that you have intruders on your Wi-Fi network.

You may be thinking that this is impossible, that you live in a quiet community and that these things are not frequent, but the reality is very different, in fact I had the bad luck to suffer it a few years ago, and it took me a long time to realize the problem precisely because I thought that way, that is, I did not think I could have a neighbor stealing my Wi-Fi.

I tell you my case. One afternoon, suddenly, I noticed that my Internet connection was not working as it should. In basic navigation tasks and the experience was not bad, but I had lost that fluidity And that almost instantaneous response I had before, and playing online games that were very sensitive to latency, had a very large instability and very sharp peaks.

For example, in League of Legends you could hang around with 40 ms averages and suddenly have spikes for several minutes at 600 or 1,000 ms. It was impossible to play, in fact I lost several games due to this problem. After going over and over, checking the settings and talking to my provider I realized where the problem was.

When reviewing the history of devices connected to the router (you can do it through the interface of the router, which you will access by typing 192.168.0.1 in your browser) I realized that I had had an intruder, a neighbor’s laptop that had entered my Wi-Fi network had been responsible for the ordeal that I had suffered for days.

What to do if you have intruders on your Wi-Fi network?

The first step is to verify that, indeed, you have intruders on your Wi-Fi network. It may seem redundant, but as we have said many people they don’t think about this possibility as one of the main causes of their Internet connection problems.

To find out if you have intruders on your Wi-Fi network, you can review, as we said, the history of devices connected through the router interface. There are also many free applications that perform this function, and if you have a FRITZ! Box router you can view connected devices in real time from your smartphone with the FRITZ! App WLAN App from AVM.

Once you have discovered the intruder, the easiest solution to stop stealing your Wi-Fi is change Password. You can also do it through the router interface. If you want to strengthen the security of your connection and make things more difficult for intruders, you can add one more step: hide the name of your connection. This will prevent your Wi-Fi network from showing up directly when scanning for available networks within range of attackers.

That way You will greatly reduce the possibility of having intruders on your Wi-Fi network, since they must know your new password and also the name of your network. Using a long and complex network name and a meaningless password that combines numbers, capitals and special characters is essential to strengthen the security of our Wi-Fi connection.

If you want you can also add an additional layer of security by creating whitelists of MAC filtering. They are still a pretty solid option for protecting a Wi-Fi network, although it is recommended that if you use this option, you create a guest network to easily share Wi-Fi with your visitors.

Have you ever had intruders on your Wi-Fi network? How do you think it could have happened? In my case I am clear, although it was many years ago, I sinned from overconfidence and I didn’t change the default password.

Content provided by AVM FRITZ!