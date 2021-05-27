“Today we broadcast the last episode of a story that is already the history of this country,” began Carlota Corredera this Wednesday, on Telecinco. And it is that, the last chapter of Rocío was emitted, to tell the truth to stay alive. The delivery was titled Starting Point and the presenter gave way with an emotional speech in which there was thanks, criticism and tears.

The communicator revealed that Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive has been the most important job of his life and that it has brought him very good and very bad moments.

“You have changed us all a little, you have made us better. Many have looked back thanks to you, like me, who this week I wanted to have my whole family and my mother close. I hope to live up to my mother and all the love she has always given me, “Corredera said about Carrasco as his voice cracked.

Next, the Galician woman continued by thanking the protagonist of the documentary: “Thank you, Rocío Carrasco, for shaking us, for hitting our conscience, for opening our eyes, for everything you have taught us in recent weeks, for share your hell and force us to think“.

“A mother is one who kills for her daughter, but also one who dies for her children”

Corredera then focused on motherhood, one of the axes of the docuseries. “Being a mother is not easy at all and this is a gift for all mothers, and also for you, Rocío. This episode makes it clear that truth there can only be one. That those who maintain that the truth does not exist are cynical or frivolous or both. Because a mother is one who kills for her daughter, but also one who dies for her children. Rocío was ready and luckily she didn’t get it. She has made the greatest sacrifice a mother can make, to give up her children so as not to harm them. ”

The summons in court that took place last Friday between Rocío Flores and her youngest son, David, also appeared in the initial monologue. “Antonio David and his obsession with torturing Rocío Carrasco led his son to have to testify before the judge and answer uncomfortable questions about his mother. But once again the play went wrong and you all know what young David said, “Corredera said to the statements that assured that no one gave the young man his mother’s telephone number.

Faced with the possible -and probable- counterattacks by Antonio David, the presenter forcefully warned: “She is no longer the same and she will never be silent again in the face of injustices. There is really only one. “As a producer we have been self-critical and nothing will ever be the same. Now you have some spokespersons in us,” he concluded.