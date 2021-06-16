You have a municipal sports center in Barcelona near you

06/16/2021 at 5:06 PM CEST

Barcelona has an extensive network of 41 municipal sports facilities equipped with the most cutting-edge equipment and a large number of services. Extensive hours seven days a week, fitness, bodybuilding and spinning rooms, a multitude of directed classes, multipurpose spaces, indoor and outdoor pools, thermal water spaces & mldr; These are some of the services that can be enjoyed in the centers, which are constantly expanding their offer. The latest news are the outdoor activities, in outdoor spaces, and online activities, which were created within the framework of the pandemic, and which are a clear example of innovation and adaptation to new technologies in municipal sports centers. In short, an offer aimed at all types of public and of all ages.

Each district has several municipal sports centers so that sports practice is available to all citizens, always being able to have a center near their home or workplace. In addition, different rates and forms of payment are offered, as well as various types of aid.

As usual in the Barcelona City CouncilThe accessibility of the centers is also ensured, offering various facilities to people with some functional diversity, such as special rates, adapted activities, support monitors, or auxiliary help in the changing rooms and facilities.

All the information can be consulted on the Esports website

Due to the current pandemic situation, the entire network of municipal sports centers has been adapting and reinventing itself to guarantee compliance with all the required safety and hygiene measures, even modifying some spaces to be able to offer outdoor activities and thus keep the range of activities available to users under the same conditions as before the pandemic , complying with the required capacity standards. The cleaning and ventilation of sports spaces and changing rooms are fundamental aspects to guarantee the practice of sport and physical activity in municipal sports centers safely.