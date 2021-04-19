You get married 4 times in less than a month so you can enjoy paid vacations



The Taiwanese man said yes four times in a month and divorced three times – always from the same woman.

Photo: Alexandr Podvalny / Pexels

Nowadays, the rhythms of life that we lead at work tend to be very accelerated, so some do not even have the time or have days to be able to enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

This also affects some couples who have decided to marry, because work will also force them to enjoy their honeymoon or postpone it until the times of both coincide to enjoy that trip as a couple.

However, There are some countries where by law, vacation days are granted to newlyweds. One of them in Taiwan, where the couple, after celebrating their wedding, have the right to enjoy 8 days off and fully paid.

On the subject, the note has been recently given a Taiwanese man, who wanted to take full advantage of this work benefit in order to have a full month of vacation, and with pay.

According to information from local media, the man and his wife planned a whole strategy so that their plan would go perfectly.

The couple were married 4 times in a span of 37 days. The first wedding was held in April 2020 and after enjoying the 8 days of vacation, they divorced. They repeated this on 3 more occasions, which allowed them to enjoy 32 days of paid absence from work.

The man worked in a bank and it was one of his supervisors who began to suspect that something strange was happening, since it was not normal to celebrate 4 weddings in less than a year. Upon discovering his plot, they only paid him a week of vacation and the other 3 he left without pay.

But since this right was contemplated by law, the worker reported his boss to the Labor Office in Taipei city. Said complaint led to the opening of an investigation folder and the authorities concluded that the bank violated the Labor Law, so they were fined an amount equivalent to $ 3,000.

This decision was appealed by the bank on the grounds that the employee had acted in a “malicious” and “abusive” manner, but this was rejected, despite the authorities acknowledging that the worker’s actions were “highly suspicious”. However, the Beishi Labor Office said the bank had violated the law and, following it, only that financial institution could be punished.

