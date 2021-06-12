“You find it funny”

Espinosa de los Monteros and Xabier Fortes. (Photo: TVE)

Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, spokesperson for Vox in the Congress of Deputies, has jumped in outrage after a comment made by journalist Xabier Fortes during an interview on the TVE program La Noche en 24 hours.

It all happened after the leader of the extreme right assured that, if the Justice declares the state of alarm or confinement illegal, it would be late because neither of the two circumstances exist anymore and, therefore, “it is very difficult to repair the damage that has been done ”.

“The second consequence, and it is of enormous importance, perhaps these days it is parked, is that the Government would have committed a very serious, very serious illegal act, because it would be a totalitarian trial of restricting freedoms of such seriousness that I think it would be so that the Government would resign in plenary session if it took place ”, he added.

Those words were the ones that provoked Xabier Fortes’s comment with a half smile: “Totalitarian essays? In other words, it is a test to implement a system … “

Espinosa de los Monteros did not let him finish and jumped up, visibly annoyed: “I see that you are amused by the things I am saying and you are trying to take me one step further. Does it seem like a totalitarian rehearsal to prevent people from leaving their homes? Well yes, in it is a totalitarian essay naturally, they are testing, seeing to what extent we are able to resist against the advances. They wish they had much more power over us. “

“Man, he tells me a totalitarian rehearsal that is to rehearse a dictatorship,” Fortes replied without losing his smile.

