“You, fascism, have come to tell us the same old thing. It no longer works.”

Carmen Calvo, First Vice President of the Government. (Photo: .)

The Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo, has called Vox’s speech “old and dangerous” this Wednesday, after the intervention of the spokesperson for the formation in Congress, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, during the control session.

“They don’t have a trace of shame, they say the opposite of what they said. It is impossible to satisfy those who make dissatisfaction their way of life. Amnesty, referendum, self-determination. Where are you going to put the line? ”Asked Espinosa, who assured that yesterday was a“ very sad day for Spain ”.

For his part, Calvo has responded by stating that “in no case has the legitimate government failed the nation.”

How old and how dangerous his speech is. You, radical conservatism, fascism, have been in this country for 200 years distributing nation cards and that has constituted the continuous exiles of liberals, anti-fascists, democrats and republicans. Because today you have come to tell us the same as always, that they are the owners of the idea of ​​the nation and that the rest of us do not exist ”, he pointed out.

“The only difference now is that it no longer works. They are 42 years of mature, sustained and diverse democracy. There are no Spaniards of good and bad, they are not the owners of Spain ”, he asserted

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE