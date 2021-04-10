“You don’t want to look good”: Carlos Salcido busts Gignac

The former player Carlos Salcido placeholder image criticized the French striker André-Pierre Gignac for his controversial message on Twitter a few months ago, in which he stressed that “the worst enemy of a Mexican is the Mexican himself.”

Salcido, who at the time played for Chivas and Tigres, commented that what the forward said is a lie and recalled the final of the Clausura 2017 when Gignac did not go out to the runner-up award after falling to Chivas.

“It hurts me that a foreigner says it, It hurts me because you cannot generalize and less you, leave that to those who really are elite players, who have every right.

“Not a player who in a final match you didn’t get the medal and you left because they didn’t give you a fucking penalty, that for me is worse than what you’re saying. You don’t want to look goodSalcido said for the Balam Sports program.

