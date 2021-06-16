You don’t know me yet: New Premiere

You don’t know me yet, that’s the title of the new German single Crecer! A somewhat deep letter that you are going to love and much more, we assure you that you are going to dedicate it. We tell you all the details of this new single, here in Music News.

You don’t know me yet, this is so deep and real, let’s be honest, how many times have we felt this? We think that by meeting someone from a party, or an outing, we even believe that by going out with someone for two weeks we already know him, and we are sooooo wrong.

The reality is that you never finish knowing the person, they say that you marry one and divorce the other, and that is the reality, other sayings and advice assure you that you truly know the person by the way they go of your life, and it’s sad but it’s real, sometimes we don’t want to see reality, we put someone on a pedestal without realizing that it really isn’t what we think, it never was, that’s why this song is so real, because in reality we never finish knowing someone, whom we unfortunately or fortunately think we know.

This single was released on June 10 and the reality is that it has been quite successful, the official video clip of No me Conoces yet, has more than 30 thousand reproductions today on the YouTube platform!

You need more? We leave you the link of this song that you are going to love. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5JrT3reNZM

This song has been truly profound, tell us on social networks, who do you dedicate this song to? My ex definitely should have told me that, (very local joke)