“You don’t exist for me, talk to a stone, which is more interesting than you”

If just a week ago it seemed possible until a sincere friendship emerged between Tom and Melyssa, who did not stop fooling around, the thing has changed radically. This Tuesday, Telecinco broadcast Survivors: in no man’s land, the debate of the contest presented by Carlos Sobera.

The format showed videos of a heated discussion between the ex-partner that were quite reminiscent of The Island of Temptations 2. “I’ve never seen you argue with someone, never,” the French businessman began. “Worse to argue in what sense?” He asked Melyssa to specify. “Nothing, I don’t know, for anything, I don’t know,” he reiterated. “It is difficult for me, I I have to get very angry to argue with someone“, replied Pinto, in an allusion to the reality of the Dominican Republic.

“But with me, yes,” he assured. “With you I had a reason“, said his ex-girlfriend forcefully.” It seems silly to argue, I prefer a debate and say what I think. If it’s a small reason, if I’m angry … I’m really angry, I don’t have to say it, because people have already seen it, but it has to be a person that I care about and a reason that hurts me a lot, “he added.

In the conversation, Brusse was seen much calmer, while Pinto gradually became upset, showing his satiety with French: “If I really speak, with my truth, you will have yours, I don’t have to think.” For his part, Tom alluded to the language after feeling attacked. “Sure, If we debate in Spanish you sink me, but if we speak in French, I sink you“said Brusse.

“I have said that when I defend myself I speak with logic, I am not saying that you do not have it. If you feel offended it will be because do you have any deficiency. I’m not going to give you your minute of glory, argue with a stone that is more interesting than you. I don’t want to argue with you, talk to the palm tree. For me you no longer exist “, settled the Portuguese. Later, she left traveling around the island with Tom behind, who refused to leave things like that, and apologized if something had bothered him, although Pinto continued to move away from him.