“You don’t do the UFC fights”

In recent statements, Colby Covington criticizes Ali Abdelaziz, renowned manager of UFC fighters, such as Kamaru Usman, current world welterweight champion. “Chaos” is looking precisely for a new starting opportunity – which Dana White confirmed – but the representative believes that others like Nate Diaz should be contenders first.

While talking to James Lynch, Colby Covington replied this way: ‘That guy knows nothing but false news. Post things that are not true and hope that people will believe it. Ali, you ain’t the one who does the fights in the UFC. You are not Dana White, you are not Hunter Campbell, you are not Ari Emmanuel. You are nothing to this company.

He continues: “You are a peasant to them. So stop talking to the kings and let the greats do business on us«, Concludes the always controversial fighter. Usman vs. Covington and if the negotiations don’t go well there could be another title fight, but in principle this is the one they have planned in the UFC.

We will be attentive to all the news that arise about this fight but everything seems to indicate that Colby Covington will be the new contender to the UFC 170-pound title against Kamaru Usman.

