“You don’t care about anyone, you just want to be ‘the wolf'”

This Wednesday, Telecinco broadcast the last debate of The Island of Temptations to settle an edition of the most moved. Among the most anticipated aspects was knowing Isaac’s testimony about the earthquake that has devastated the participants for just over a week: the relationship between Catalan and Lucia, who met suddenly.

Already in the gathering on Monday, the biggest victim, Marina, said that she was devastated, that she had been taking sleeping pills And what hurt the most was that neither Lucia nor Isaac had given him the pertinent explanations. In the second installment of the debate, Isaac’s version coincided with the one told by Lucía, but clashed with information that had reached the rest of the collaborators and participants of the program.

Thus, both Fani Carbajo and Nagore Robles or even Sandra Barneda said that Isaac had propagated that there would be had something with Lucia before ending his relationship with Marina, being next to them, because the three slept together. This was denied by both the Catalan and Lucía, who maintain that they had nothing until the extender was single, when they slept in Madrid. On the other hand, there is the story of Bela, with whom Isaac also had something, although he clarified that he did not have sexual relations with her.

In addition, Stefany told that Isaac had thrown the cane at his friend Nahia, also tempting, like Jennifer, who intervened on the set itself to say that, in Madrid, he also tried to get close to her. Given this information, Lucía admitted that she did not understand anything, and Isaac maintained that he still loved Marina.

Sandra Barneda explodes

However, the usually impartial Sandra Barneda could not hold out any longer and exploded against the spreader, saying it was clear that he didn’t care about any of the girls and that he was more concerned with continuing to be “the wolf”, pointing out the coldness with which he was acting during the last weeks, something that was very colliding with the aspect he showed in reality:

“It’s that I’m so hot, in the pejorative sense … because it makes me sick to talk about feelings in this light way or when someone attracts you, I don’t care if you’re in love or not, but when you get hot, it doesn’t happen like that, unless what you do is that you don’t care about one, than another, than another. It’s the feeling it has given me of you, you go with one, with another and see … You don’t care about any, you only care about being the ‘auuuuuuuuu’ “, he said, alluding to Lobo, Isaac’s nickname.

Lucia was not exempt from criticism either. Her ex-boyfriend’s regulars, Manuel, were joined by collaborators like Nagore, who asked her if it had really been worth it. lose her friend Marina and stay that way simply by hooking up with Isaac. Finally, the also participant in The Island of Temptations 3 and promised to Hugo, Lara, said that her friend “was stupid” for Isaac.