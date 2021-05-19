You do know how to love me! Remastered Natalia Lafourcade

You do know how to love me, a song that originally premiered a few years ago by Natalia Lafourcade and today the same singer-songwriter presents us with the same song now with a couple of other talents that make this melody even better, different, and that continues to have the very beautiful essence of this beautiful piece.

Natalia Lafourcade is not only a great singer but also a great musician, a talented piece for the world of the music industry. She has given us such beautiful pieces and the best of all is that Natalia Lafourcade continues to concentrate her talent in the same vein, she continues to give us such deep songs that really have a lot of meaning, with melodies so well done, so professional, nothing common but yes, very original and unique, which has just made it win many awards and have the musical recognition that it has today. Her work speaks for her, her music simply makes her name so important in Mexico and internationally.

Now, you do know how to love me, it comes with a new version. On May 13, Natalia Lafourcade released another version of the previously released song, entitled “You know how to love me. Unlike the last song, this new version has an official animated video clip, that is, nothing is completely dramatized, the previous version we could see our talented and beautiful Natalia Lafourcade dance and sing with her companions, but in this new version, the The official video clip of Tú Sí Sabes querme, has a very abstract and somewhat minimalist animated video.

This new song now includes the voices of Mare Warning and Rubén Bladés. You can enjoy this new song here; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTd2P94Qhp8

We couldn’t be happier with this song, if the original was already incredible, now imagine yourself with more talent!