This Thursday night in Spain a Robinson Report will be issued that will deal with the short passage of Diego Maradona for the Spanish Sevilla during the 1992-1993 season.

Shortly after its broadcast on the air, some advances were announced that detail the impact that Diego had on the campus but also focus on the hectic days of Maradona in the Seville institution.

“Diego was sick with drugs, with cocaine. He went with the drugs from his hand from Barcelona,” says for example the journalist José Manuel García-Otero, in charge of covering that season for the Spanish club.

But also, it clarifies that “At Sevilla, everyone knew it, and the players made a fuss over him. Diego gave his life for his teammates; he didn’t go there, ‘hey, I’m taking cocaine, do you want to drink with me?'”.

Another statement collected by the program that will premiere on the Spanish night (in the afternoon in Argentina) is that of former defender José Miguel Prieto, who assured that “We had a habit of many years, which was that on Thursdays the team was He went to dinner together. And Maradona came on Thursdays, and logically to Maradona at twelve-thirty you don’t take him to sleep. It is impossible to take him to sleep. So you were going to have a drink there, because in the end you have 24, 25 years and you have more strength than consciousness, and you go out. “

The former footballer also said that “we had a place and we knew, and then Maradona was Maradona. Maradona could disappear at any time.” Diego’s time at Sevilla was not the best after his time at Napoli and Barcelona. Under Bilardo’s technical leadership, the team finished seventh in the Spanish tournament.

Finally, another of those who spoke in advance of the report was Monchi, Sevilla’s sports director, who assured that “It was a luxury to enjoy the incredible technical capacity of a player who did not reach one hundred percent, but at his best, which was between November and January, he showed football that amazed everyone, above all else.”

.