Canoe / Kayak Slalom

“You did very well, Mom!” Maialen unveils special congratulations from her daughter Ane at Eurosport

Maialen Chourraut confessed to Eurosport that he received a very special congratulations from his daughter Ane, only 8 years old. The words of the little girl, as the Spanish medalist confessed with great emotion to the Eurosport special envoy to Tokyo, came from the headquarters of the paddler’s club in San Sebastián.

00:00:50, 6 minutes ago