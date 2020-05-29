There are many roads that are boring and some very dangerous to drive even taking all necessary precautions.

Field trips or family trips are one of the favorite and most anticipated activities for drivers, especially during the holiday seasons. However, the roads in any part of the world may not be or are in the best conditions, they can even be deceiving and lethal if a driver is not careful.

So when we travel to a new place where we do not know the road conditions, it is best to drive carefully and remember that it is not all about speed.

There are many roads that are boring and some very dangerous to drive even taking all necessary precautions.

Here we leave you a list with seven of the most dangerous roads in the world.

Fairy Meadows Pakistan

This mountainous highway in Pakistan, consists of 16 kilometers of pure dirt, gravel, cliffs and an altitude that exceeds 3,000 meters above sea level.

The only way to get on this road is with a capable off-road vehicle.

North Atlantic Highway or Atlanterhavsvein Norway

This highway has a length that exceeds 8 kilometers, is made up of a total of eight bridges and when crusarce it has to withstand the ravages of the Atlantic Ocean.

Guoliang China Tunnel

A tunnel of just 1.2 kilometers built in 1972, the recommendation to go through the tunnel is to do it carefully and in the most patient way, as any mistake could cause the circulation of the region to collapse

Zoji India Pass

Considered as one of the highest roads in the Himalayas, registering an altitude of 3,500 meters above mean sea level.

Highway of death Bolivia

It has been recognized as one of the most dangerous roads in the world since the 1990s.

