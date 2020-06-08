Maids and Ladies Promotional Poster (Walt Disney)

many feature films, series and documentaries that portray true stories that allow us to delve into itThis 2011 drama would not be the best example. And so many users made it known through Twitter. “Data-reactid =” 26 “> There are many social network users who have responded to the news of the success of Maids and Ladies these days. Precisely many celebrities shared messages on their profiles talking about their commitment to the black community to “learn and educate themselves” about the systemic racism lived throughout history, such as Justin Bieber or Kylie Jenner, among others. And although there are many feature films, series and documentaries that portray True stories that allow us to delve into it, this 2011 drama would not be the best example, and many users made it known through Twitter.

a user was tweeting. And other tweets like these: “data-reactid =” 27 “>” This movie is not going to teach you anything about the injustice black people experience. Go see Amendment XIII or This is how they see us, “one user tweeted. And other tweets like these:

People, instead of watching The Help, watch 13th: a documentary by Ava Duvernay that talks about the number of unjust incarcerations in the United States. Netflix uploaded it completely to YouTube so that more people could see it these days. https://t.co/dZyLFhvcDJ – sofía (@ s0fiap0lanc0) June 7, 2020

Instead of watching The Help (where the story is still about the rich white morra helping her black employees) watch Hidden Figures, a story of three African-American women who helped us get to the moon. – Wonder 🐑 (@RamMaravilla) June 7, 2020