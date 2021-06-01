You criticize Andrés Calamaro in networks for his condition in the interview with ‘El Hormiguero’: “He’s going drugged up”

Andrés Calamaro’s visit to El hormiguero this Monday unleashed a multitude of comments on social networks As a result of the state in which the artist appeared to present his new album, Dios los cría, in the Antena 3 program.

As soon as the interview begins, the spectators could see the Argentine taking off and putting on his sunglasses, making faces at the camera and other gestures that were highly commented on on twitter.

“He’s very drugged”, “what a shame to be like this on TV, and from the program for allowing them to go out like this. Less Covid test and more anti-drug tests”, “Someone knows what that guy has gotten into, what a picture” or “this is seen by children, what an image for them to put Calamaro in the state that he is going …” were some of the comments.

What happens to Andrés Calamaro? He is very drugged #CalamaroEH – Pablo (@ PabloFalcon99) May 31, 2021

Look that I respect Calamaro as a musician, but I think Pablo Motos is wrong taking out certain guests in “that state” in his @El_Hormiguero Bad, very bad Pablo and worse @atresmediacom for allowing it # CalamaroEH – Pablo Alonso (@Pa_Alonso) May 31, 2021

If anyone knows Andrés Calamaro. Tell him tomorrow that he was at @El_Hormiguero yesterday. Or leave him a note, close to the gram, in case he recovers his head in a few days. – The tramp’s dog☄ (@ Danis94915605) May 31, 2021

As the interview continued, users continued to detail the status of the singer, but the moment where he received more comments when he stated that his dressing room could not miss “hot water for mate, an ashtray and little else … a mirror, but don’t ask me if vertical or horizontal, please”.

“What a tremendous ball he takes … he has gotten a category shot”; “normalizing drug use in El hormiguero “; “Isn’t anyone going to say anything about Calamaro’s horizontal mirror?” Were some of the examples, apart from pointing out that they didn’t understand him when he spoke.

But there were some users who praised the behavior of Pablo Motos, who knew how to carry out, as he could, the interview with the singer: “A round of applause” or “he doesn’t know where to go” were some of the comments.

