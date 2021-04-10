You create your future with your words

The angels have explained to me that what we think and speak is building our future. This theory has been expressed by many authors such as Rhonda Byrne (The Secret), Louise Hay (The Power Is Within You), Norman Vincent Peale (Why Some Positive Thinkers Get Miraculous Results), etc.

It is essential that you begin to become more aware of the way you speak and feel and stop allowing the mind to think “crazy”, thus making you also speak “crazy” on many occasions and what is worse , in a negative way.

If you speak negative things, rest assured that this is what you are attracting into your life! The good news is that the opposite is also true, so from now on aim to focus on words that attract what you really want for your life and not what you do NOT want.

The angels have taught me that it all has to do with self-control and willpower. The mind can be trained. They taught me that whenever I found myself thinking something negative, I would immediately think the opposite (for example: if I was thinking “I can’t achieve something”, the angels would tell me to immediately think “Yes I can achieve it”, and so on).

Don’t fight with your thoughts. Just change them. If you find yourself thinking negative, receive the advice of the angels and think the opposite, that is, the positive. As you do this, you will train your mind and over time it will get used to thinking positive first.

