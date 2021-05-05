“You couldn’t even knock that old man off his bench. This guy has nothing left. Just go away”

By Edwin Pérez – Right after Kamaru Usman’s huge KO win over Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 261 star on April 24, speculation began about who will be the next challenger to the UFC welterweight title.

One of the fighters who ran for a shot at Usman for the 170-pound belt was the popular former lightweight and featherweight monarch, Conor McGregor. McGregor posted a tweet claiming that Usman is copying him, and says he wants to punish him for it.

Colby covington is another of those opted for a starting opportunity against Usman, and unsurprisingly, he disagrees that McGregor, who is coming off a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier In the lightweight division, I wanted to step over everyone to face Kamaru. Covington delivered some statements to Submission Radio, where he was launched at the ready against the Irishman (MMANews):

Colby Covington: “I think it’s laughable. Is comic. You just got knocked out by Dustin Soyier. Go ask Dustin Soyier about when we used to train together. He used to cry. I lived crying in the gym. He told his coach Mike Brown, ‘Oh man, Colby is so strong. I can’t stop it. why is it so good? Why do you use your rhythm so much? I gave up like a little bitch. ‘ “You just got knocked out by Dustin Soyier, so sit down, Conman McGregor. You couldn’t even knock that old man off his bench. How do you plan to end up with greatness and the greatest welterweight of all time (referring to himself)? I think it’s fun. He’s just trying to run his name, he wants to generate some hype like he’s a fighter who can win. Man, this guy has nothing left. You made all your money. You are defeated. You’re nothungry. Boy, we get it. Just go away”.

