You could train with the real Star Wars lightsaber if you stay at Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser hotel



Disney unveiled the details of the new Galactic Starcruiser hotel where you can manipulate the Star Wars lightsaber.

Photo: Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

This Tuesday Disney released its first official video of the Star Wars lightsaber replica, however, for fans of the saga at the moment the saber will not be for sale and the only way to manipulate it will be hosting you in the new hotel Galactic Starcruiser of Disney that will be open from 2022.

The first images of the lightsaber, which was developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development, were released in February during a private event. The saber has had a patent since 2018 and it has a strip of led lights that form a cylinder that expands thanks to a motor to create the effect of the laser beam.

At Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, launching in 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort, guests may encounter a brand-new, more realistic lightsaber brought to life with new technology created by Walt Disney Imagineering. # MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/8SVcvNWjV4 – Disney (@Disney) May 4, 2021

The concept of the new hotel, which was given to know just on Star Wars Day, will be open to the public starting in 2022 at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida. It is an interplanetary ship with themed rooms that will offer excursions to the Star Wars studios.

The two-night experience will allow guests of the Halcyon to take them to a galaxy far away and live an immersive adventure that will transport you in the legendary spaceship.

The experience includes meeting a new character, Rey, who use the lightsaber with which you will have the opportunity to learn defense techniques and receive personal training.

Guests can also enjoy dinner with a galactic superstar performance, take a field trip to Batun, or search for the Resistance base.

