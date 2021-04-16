You could see that this photo of Ayuso was going to give Twitter a lot of play

Isabel Diaz Ayuso photographed in Madrid. (Photo: GTRES)

A photo of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has once again caused a lot of jokes on Twitter.

Less than 10 days ago, an image of conservative politics in his visit to the public university hospitals of La Paz and 12 de Octubre provoked infinite memes and jokes. In that photo, Ayuso appeared looking at a doll that had been placed on one of the beds, pretending to be a patient.

This time the story has been different. The president of the Community of Madrid and the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, visited Mercamadrid this Thursday.

There, in addition to appreciating the “gigantic” effort of its workers and the measures that have been adopted, they have also posed for photographers. At one point during the visit, Ayuso came to see a tuna that was on a pallet.

That image, that of the president looking at the animal closely, has once again caused jokes, jokes and many memes on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.