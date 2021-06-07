You could lose your WhatsApp account for this reason | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that WhatsApp can delete your account if you are inactive for this amount of time, so keep reading so that you find out everything we are talking about because it could surely interest you.

During this note you will know the time limit that you can find yourself inactive in WhatsApp so that the application does not delete or delete your account and all its information.

It is worth mentioning that more than 2 billion users around the world use the app WhatsApp, said the instant messaging application that has become essential for social, family and work life, where we can send documents, photos, videos, gifs, among others.

However, if you are one of the people who has the application installed and do not use it or open it from time to time, your email account risks being deleted due to inactivity.

Going to the topic, there are many reasons why WhatsApp can delete an account temporarily or permanently, one of them is in breach of its terms and conditions that we accept when we download the application from Google Play.

Within these terms are the “Intellectual Property Policies: Your copyrights and trademarks”, it means that if we share pirated premiere movies, copyrighted PDF books and clothing replicas by WhatsApp Business, we they can ban forever.

This case occurred in India, where Mark Zuckerberg’s company deleted two accounts for the aforementioned reasons.

In addition, as if that were not enough, WhatsApp can delete our account without having to go against its rules, simply by not using the application for a certain time, these are: 45 days and 120 days of inactivity.

As we all know, mobile phone companies recycle numbers, it is not news, and there is a probability that they will give you a recycled number when you buy a new equipment or chip (SIM), and if you are unlucky this number could be active in WhatsApp, that is, the previous owner of your number did not delete his account and when you want to register yours you will not be able to.

Because of these problems is that WhatsApp gives a period of 45 days, if in this time the owner of the previous number does not use the account, the application will allow you to register with your new SIM card, also, it will automatically delete the other account with all its information.

In summary of all this aforementioned, you create a new user from scratch, so your account will no longer exist.

On the other hand, WhatsApp can also delete your account and all its information if you do not use it within 120 days, this is done in order to secure our personal information.

It should be noted that you can recover your account again, however, all the conversations will have disappeared, that is, it is as if you had just downloaded the application.

