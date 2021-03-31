You could lose an eye! Maribel Guardia is worried about her mother | INSTAGRAM

Although Maribel Guardia really lost to his real mom when he was only 9 years old, his sister Vilma Chacon served as a mother figure to her, as she is 20 years older.

Now the famous Costa Rican has expressed concern for her, because in a recent interview, she commented that she is in poor health, as she could lose an eye.

Regarding the surgery to be performed, it is somewhat delicate, and some of the post-operative care requires spending a few days without looking up, or to the side, only down. “But it is a bit delicate,” Maribel mentioned.

However, he commented that, for the moment, his mom She will not undergo surgery, because she could not take care of her due to the work she has because she will start filming a movie, in the same way, she commented that this same argument would not allow her to be vaccinated against C0VID-19, although she would like to.

“I (would wear) the one they bring, the Chinese, Canadian, American”; speaking of the vaccine, clearly, “I would wear it here, but I don’t know if I’m going to be able to handle the movie, I have a call from morning to night. So if they tell me to go, I won’t be able to go ”, he began to tell about it.

Let us remember that both the actress and her husband were already infected with the virus, but the actress was very enthusiastic because, even if she does not get the vaccine, thanks to the new project she has on her doorstep, she can take care of herself, since they constantly test her.

“I think I have to go the following week to Álvaro Obregón, which is the (mayor’s office) that is my turn. So I don’t know if I can, I’m calm because they draw my blood every week in the film and they test me every week, also to see how many antibodies I have, “he concluded in the aforementioned interview.

As we have already mentioned, when she was nine years old, Maribel Guardia was orphaned when her biological mother, Mrs. Rita, perished. Her father never took care of her, so when her mother lost her life, she was left in the care of her mother. Older sister Vilma Chacón, who little by little became her second mother for Maribel.

Mrs. Rita, mother of Maribel Guardia, stopped living on June 4, 1968, previously in her social networks who was the wife of the late singer Joan Sebastian, shared an image of her mother demonstrating the source of her beauty and the great human being which is, likewise in his post he stressed that it was impossible to forget her.