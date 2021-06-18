You could lose $ 20,000 per year if you don’t organize your retirement savings



When you start saving, start with what you can, even with just one dollar.

Surely you have already heard that it is better to start saving as soon as possible for your retirement. However, this is not always easy, since a person has to face expenses for rent, school, transportation, and more.

But you should know that the later you start, it could be more expensive for you in the future.

And, believe it or not, letting one or two years go by without saving could be very expensive. If you start saving when you’re 29 instead of 27, your retirement savings could be literally tens of thousands of dollars less once you turn 65.

That’s because of the power of compound interest. This is that your money multiplies faster the longer you have had it in a retirement account that accrues interest, because they pay you interest on your interest.

David Blanchett, head of retirement research at QMA’s institutional asset manager, analyzed how much money a person would have if they put $ 5,000 a year into a retirement account at age 65.

Blanchett told Yahoo that if you start saving at 25, you will have $ 475,128 saved by retirement age. But if you wait until you’re 26, you’ll end up with $ 452,046. This is about $ 23,000 less just for waiting a single year and depositing $ 5,000 less into your account..

This means that your money increases when you put it into a retirement account early. So, When you start saving, start with what you can, even with just one dollarr. The goal is for you to get into a habit and little by little your savings will increase.

But if you wait longer to start saving, you will have to make up the difference by working a few more years and delaying your retirement

Starting saving as early as possible will also give you financial flexibility later in life. This means that you could stop working early to spend more time with your family or travel.

Experts recommend saving 15% of your income for retirement starting in your twenties, so you can save 10 times your salary at age 67. This means that you must save once your annual salary when you reach 30, three times your salary at 40, six times your salary at 50 and eight times your salary at 60.

If you still can’t give 15% of your floor, don’t worry, just try to increase your contribution every time your salary increases.

