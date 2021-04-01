You could face multiple penalties if you don’t file taxes this year



For most people, the deadline to file your taxes is May 17 of this year.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

If you are avoiding filing your taxes because you cannot pay what you owe, it is best to do it anyway.

And it is that, if you don’t, penalties and interest could be applied, which will accrue until your situation is resolved.

Only by filing taxes will you be able to take advantage of one of the various support options that are offered and avoid some penalties and interest, or at least minimize them.

For most people, the deadline to file your taxes is May 17 of this year. If you think you will not be able to meet that deadline, You must request an automatic extension, which will give you until October 15 to do so.

The form to obtain that extension is on the IRS website and you can also request the extension through the IRS Free File Program.

If you miss the tax filing deadline and owe money, you will be charged a penalty for not filing. The fine is 5% per month on the unpaid amount up to 25%.

If your return is delayed for 60 days, the fine they will charge you will be $ 435 or the amount of tax you owe, whichever is less.

But you’ll avoid getting that fine if you just apply on time, even if you can’t pay what you owe.

On the other hand, even if you file your return on time, You may be charged an underpayment penalty if you did not pay 90% of what you owe for tax year 2020 or 100% of the tax due for the prior year, whichever is less.

–You may also be interested: Delayed stimulus checks of $ 1,400 for Social Security recipients will be sent on the weekend