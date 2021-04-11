You could earn up to $ 482 a week working on Instacart



Remember that your location and the time of day your orders are placed could also influence the amount of money you earn.

Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

If you have a car and some free time, you might want to work with Instacart, a company where some people have confessed that they can earn up to $ 480 a week.

As you well know, Instacart is an online grocery delivery service. Here, customers can download the app, order food from local stores and receive it in their houses. The service allows them to choose a delivery time, often the same day and possibly within hours of the order.

Instacart pickup and delivery services are available in thousands of cities around the world and are constantly expanding into new markets.

Most of the company’s revenue is generated through shipping fees. For example, it charges $ 5.99 on orders over $ 35 and $ 7.99 on orders under $ 35. These amounts can be increased if the customer wants faster delivery.

There are two ways you can earn money working with Instacart:

1– As a shopper in the store

Shoppers in the Instacart store take orders through the app and then purchase and bag the groceries.

As a shopper, you don’t have to deliver orders, just process them.

A delivery driver will collect the orders and deliver them at the agreed time.

2 – As a full-service buyer

Full-service shoppers take orders, pick them in store, bag them, and deliver them to customers at the agreed time.

To become an Instacart buyer, you must meet the following requirements:

–Be 18 years of age or older and have permission to work in the U.S.

–You will need a decent serviced smartphone (iPhone 5 / Android 4.4 or later).

–Drivers must have a valid driver’s license, vehicle, and auto insurance.

–You should be able to lift between 30 and 40 pounds.

Note that full-service drivers are considered independent contractors, while shoppers are considered part-time employees.

Some people have reported earning as much as $ 482 a week for 30 hours of work. In other words, they would be earning between $ 14 and $ 18 an hour daily., as reported in Side Hustle Nation.

You can apply to work with Instacart by entering its official site.

