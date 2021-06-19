You could be reimbursed for taxes paid in 2020 unemployment compensation

The IRS is reviewing tax returns that were filed before President Biden’s 2021 American Rescue Plan became law last March.

The agency is conducting the review to determine the correct taxable amount of unemployment compensation and taxes.. For some people who are eligible, this could mean that they will have a refund or a reduction of the balance owed.

The IRS is doing its best to correct overpayments of unemployment compensation, as this will prevent most affected taxpayers from filing an amended tax return.

Some people may receive refunds that will be issued periodically, and others will have the overpayment applied to taxes owed or other debts. For other people, there will be no change.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded up to $ 10,200 in unemployment compensation per taxpayer from paying taxes in 2020.

That is taxpayers will not have to pay taxes on the first $ 10,200 of unemployment compensation. Note that this is not the amount of the refund that taxpayers will receive.

On the other hand, the IRS is also making corrections for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Premium Tax Credit, and Refund Recovery Credit affected by the exclusion.

Among the corrections, the IRS can adjust the tax returns for those who are single, childless, and eligible for the EITC. The IRS can also adjust the tax returns on which the EITC was claimed and qualifying children were identified.

Taxpayers with children who are eligible for the EITC again after the exclusion is calculated may have to file an amended return to claim new benefits.

If the IRS adjusts your tax return, you will receive a letter explaining the type of adjustment that was made. and the amount of the adjustment.

The types of adjustments include a refund, payment of IRS debt, or relief from payment for other authorized debts. Reliefs include federal back taxes, state income taxes, state unemployment compensation debts, child support, spousal support, or certain federal non-tax debts, such as student loans.

Remember to keep any IRS notices for your files and review your tax return after receiving any notices from the agency.

