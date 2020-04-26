Despite the negative impact that Sergio Moro’s resignation represents for the government, “Bolsonaro cannot be underestimated,” Brazilianist Anthony Pereira, director of the Brazil Institute at King’s College in the United Kingdom, tells BBC News Brazil.

Despite the negative impact that the dismissal of the former Minister of Justice and Public Security represents for the government, Bolsonarism “remains an organic force in Brazil”, says Anthony Pereira, director of the Brazil Institute, from King’s College, London

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Pereira acknowledges, however, that the president is weakened from the dispute with the former Minister of Justice and Public Security and his political survival will depend on how his constituency will react.

“I don’t want to underestimate Bolsonaro as a political phenomenon. Bolsonarism is an organic force in the country. In fact, Bolsonaro is weakened and his political survival will depend on how his constituency will react. It is too early to predict this behavior. But there is no doubt that that the president will have a challenge ahead “, he points out.

Moro resigned from the post on Friday morning (April 24) after the dismissal of his right-hand man, Maurício Valeixo, from the direction of the Federal Police.

When announcing his departure, the former minister fired criticism at Bolsonaro. According to him, the president insisted on changing the corporation’s command, without presenting acceptable causes.

Moro said there were “no conditions to persist, without working conditions” and that political indications “are not acceptable”.

The former justice holder, who left the career of federal judge to accept the post of minister, also said that Bolsonaro wanted access to confidential intelligence reports and information from the PF.

And he also said that he did not sign the Valeixo exoneration decree published in the Official Gazette (DOU), even though his name appears on the document, thus implying that his signature was used without his consent.

Bolsonarismo x Lavajatismo

Pereira recalls that since the beginning of the government “there have always been tensions” between two currents that elected Bolsonaro: on the one hand, the Bolsonarist, “concerned with cultural and ideological issues,” and, on the other, the Lavajatist, “against corruption, which I wanted the investigations to continue. “

“Bolsonaro may have won the battle with Moro when he managed to dismiss the director general of the Federal Police, but not the war. Many people who supported the government for the symbol that Moro represents, the fight against corruption, will be very disappointed”, says .

Late Friday afternoon, Bolsonaro made a statement in which he countered his former assistant’s accusations.

The president accused Moro of conditioning the exchange in the PF to a place in the STF (Supreme Federal Court), which the former minister denied in his official Twitter account.

Bolsonaro also said he did not have to ask for authorization to change the director of the corporation. “I do not have to ask for authorization to change a director or any other who is in the hierarchical pyramid of the Executive,” he said.

“The day that I have to submit to a subordinate, I am no longer president of the Republic,” he added.

But Pereira says he has doubts about whether Bolsonaro’s attacks on Moro will undermine the image the former minister built.

“I don’t think these accusations will go down well with the president’s well-informed supporters, those in favor of the letter of the law.”

More important, according to Pereira, are Moro’s claims that Bolsonaro tried to intervene politically in the Federal Police which, according to him, makes it seem that “the government was not committed to the fight against corruption, but to protecting the president’s clan. It represents a defeat for the government and that should be worrying for any government official “.

“Many people see Moro as a representative of impartiality and independence, despite the fact that he is a controversial figure. Moro speaks of Bolsonaro’s willingness to intervene politically in the PF. This makes it appear that the core of the government is much more interested in using corruption against enemies than to use for a broad, multiparty and impartial project to investigate all accused persons, all suspects “.

For Pereira, Bolsonaro may have remorse for having created potential political rival

Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil / BBC News Brasil

New political rival

Pereira recalls that, although it is difficult to predict the future, “it may be that Bolsonaro is strengthening a great political rival”.

“The political vacuum that Bolsonaro occupied was partly because of Lava Jato. This created the situation for Bolsonaro to win the 2018 campaign. Bolsonaro won more than Moro. He acquired all that prestige and popularity of Moro, but maintained control of the Executive, including blocking the initiatives of the now ex-minister, “he says.

“Now, Moro is out of the government. He is viable as a candidate and opponent of the current government. And it may be that in the future Bolsonaro will have remorse over this decision because he will create a new rival that could threaten his political future,” he adds.

“I would not rule out the possibility of him being a candidate, as Moro left the career of a federal judge and became a political actor.”

Combined crises

Pereira also highlights what he describes as Brazil’s unique situation in the world, since the country deals with several crises at the same time.

“Brazil faces three crises at the same time: health, economic and political. I don’t see any other country in such a severe situation. The country has become synonymous with instability, a sin that was previously associated with its neighbors, like Argentina.”

In this “duel of giants”, Pereira also calls attention to the “integrity of the institutions”.

“What is at stake is not the political survival of Bolsonaro, but the integrity of Brazilian institutions. This goes beyond the government itself, the political situation itself. The achievement of PF autonomy was not achieved overnight. This is a of the pillars of the democratic rule of law. Nobody is above the law. We no longer live in the Middle Ages or under the yoke of absolutist monarchs “, he concludes.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.