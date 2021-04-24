Siro Lopez premiered an interview section on his channel Twitch and the first guest was Jose Maria Garcia. The veteran sports journalist answered all kinds of questions about football news, giving his opinion on the Super league, Florentino Pérez and even the renovation of Sergio Ramos with the Real Madrid.

“30 years ago I defined it as Unión Especuladora Futbol Asociación. They remain the same, they do not have to account to anyone. They are a dictatorship. I have never been friends with them, “Garcia commented on the UEFA. “I was playing a game with Valencia, I don’t know where and I had to hit a UEFA guy on the head with the mike. I was interviewing the Valencia captain and he wouldn’t let me.”

Once involved in the Super Cup and his short life and management, García did not hide. “For me, an intelligent guy is the one who is aware of his limitations. The limited person has to have advisers, but that they advise him, not that they clean his ass and say yes to everything. I cannot understand this,” the journalist explained. “The first tremendous outrage is that Madrid and Barça are not Public Limited Companies. Miguel Ángel Gil can do whatever he wants because he is the majority shareholder“.

García also had words for Florentino Pérez. “You can’t talk to Florentino, because either you agree with him, or you can’t. The guy who has done the most damage to Spanish sports and journalism is Florentino Pérez “.

Now is the time to talk about Leo Messi and his renewal with FC Barcelona, ​​García preferred to give an example to illustrate what is happening with the Argentine star at the Blaugrana club. “This has happened to me with Ricardinho. I have to look at the box. There was a moment that I had to look at, and when Ricardinho came to me that they gave me more, I said door. Supply or demand law. This is what you get, take it or leave it. They don’t have to get angry“.

And speaking of renewal, he did not miss Sergio Ramos with Real Madrid. “I do not understand Florentino at all, and I prefer not to understand him. In the case of Ramos there would be many things to tell. Ramos with other players faced Florentino, “Garcia said.”I don’t have to renew Ramos, I show him the offer and that’s it. It is surprising that a player who charges what he charges does not drop 10%“.