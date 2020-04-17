Daily we can consume a suggested maximum limit of calories, these are divided into macronutrients (proteins, carbohydrates and fats) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals), it is recommended to eat balanced to get the most out of the body

This is why food has become an extremely important science these days. To make sure you know which foods to choose to get the most out of your nutrients, we’ve compiled this list of Paleo Papeo’s friends.

Kale: also known as green cabbage, kale or Portuguese kale, it is considered the king of green leafy vegetables because 100 gr of this food contain, twice the suggested vitamin C, triple the vitamin A, and 10 times vitamin K1, in addition to vitamin B6, magnesium, manganese, copper, calcium and potassium.

Garlic: This ingredient is a wonder in the kitchen to improve the taste of meals, it is rich in manganese, vitamin B2, potassium, selenium and calcium, and when crushed it gives off a substance called allicin which is an excellent bactericide.

Spinach: This food is ideal to cover the daily values ​​recommended by nutritionists, a single cup contains 100% vitamin A, 80% manganese, 35% copper, 36% iron, 24% vitamin C, potassium and calcium.

Egg yolks: for a long time the presence of bad cholesterol in the blood was attributed to this food, but recent studies have ruled out this possibility, it is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

Blueberries: This fruit is considered in its wild state as the most antioxidant-rich food on the planet, recent studies indicate its usefulness for the brain, especially for the elderly, improving their memory and reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s.

Cocoa: Competing with blueberries for first place as the world’s most antioxidant-rich food, its natural powder version is rich in fiber, iron, copper and manganese. Important, only natural cocoa can provide such benefits to the body.

