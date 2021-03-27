“You can’t judge by what he did when he was 15 years old.”

The heartbreaking story that Rocío Carrasco has brought to light in the Rocío docuserie, telling the truth to stay alive has caused many glances to fall on her daughter, Dew Flowers. Carrasco has not spoken to her since 2012, when a hard episode took place that caused the young woman to left his mother’s house when he was 15 years old and went to live with his father, Antonio David Flores.

The presenter Pedro García Aguado, known for his role in the program Hermano mayor, has defended in an interview in the magazine Lecturas the behavior of the daughter of Rocío Carrasco and Antonio David Flores at that time. “Cannot be judged to Rocío Flores for what she did when she was 15 years old, “he assured.

According to Pedro García Aguado, it is the relationship between the couple that causes this type of behavior in the children: “When a couple fights, it generates a lot of instability and insecurity. For some children this causes depression, others develop some aggressiveness. That does not mean that that person is aggressive, but that at one point he has had an aggressive reaction, “he assured.

For this reason, the former athlete has asked public opinion “stop pointing at it and look at the adults. What he did is not justifiable, but everything has an origin, “he indicated.

The violent episode that triggered the rupture between mother and daughter and reached the courts occurred on July 27, 2012, as Rocío Carrasco recalled in the documentary series.

A judgment of the Juvenile Court number 4 of Madrid confirms this: “At around 8:00 a.m. on July 27, 2012, the minor being in the family home with her mother, her partner and her brother, initiated a dispute with that in the course of which he gave him several blows, even going so far as to throw her to the ground, to later continue hitting her, giving her several kicks “.

According to the ruling of that sentence, this type of situation had been happening “for approximately three years and repeatedly.” The young woman rebuked her mother “with expressions such as’ You are a slut, you are not my mother, my mother is my father’s wife, you kicked your belly when you were pregnant with David, I want to break your face, bitch, whore, My father was right, you are a mental abuser, neither the police nor a judge bring me to this house, nor your father and mother who are underground, “reproduces the sentence of the Juvenile Court.

For these facts, Rocío Flores was declared “perpetrator responsible for a crime of habitual abuse, of a crime of mistreatment, a continuous lack of threats and a continuous lack of insults “.

In this sense, Pedro García Aguado has pointed out that in this type of situation, the victims are always the children: “When you are a child, conflicts become enraged. It is what should happen to this girl. She must have an encystment of rage, of resentment, which made it behave the way it did. For an action when you were 15 years old, you cannot be judged your whole life. Due to lack of support, advice, they react in the worst possible way, but that does not mean that you are a bad person, “he defended.