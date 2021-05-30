“You can’t deny the evidence”

The Tribute to Rocío Jurado in Chipiona for the 15th anniversary of his death he has occupied a good part of the gathering this Saturday in the Viva la vida program. The event also coincided with the end of the broadcast of the documentary of Rocio Carrasco, the great absentee in this act.

However, it was a spontaneous one who remembered her during the tribute in the Chipiona cemetery, when the family brought flowers to her grave. “I am Rocío Carrasco”, the woman shouted, a fact that caused a moment of tension, visible on the faces of those gathered there.

The collaborator Carmen Borrego, daughter of María Teresa Campos, has been clear when commenting on this incident: “To honor Rocío Jurado and at the same time support Rocío Carrasco it’s the most beautiful that has happened in the last days, “he said.

Borrego, a close friend of Carrasco, has also had no qualms about saying what she thinks about Rocío Flores. “Rocío Flores may be a victim, but we must not forget the facts that her mother has shown with a sentence. Can’t deny the evidence“he said relentlessly.

Carrasco, for his part, opined in the last episode of the documentary that his daughter, he was first a “victim” of his father, Antonio David Flores, Who is blamed for the behavior that Rocío Flores had with her and for the aggression.

The Campos family, who have always shown their unconditional support for Rocío Jurado’s daughter, do not agree with Carrasco on this, as María Teresa Campos expressed a week ago: “I believe that The great victim of all this is Rocío Carrasco and I will keep it“, it manifested.