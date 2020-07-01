Rob Kardashian reappeared on social networks to celebrate the birthday of his older sister Kholé and left everyone speechless with how good it looks.

With a few extra kilos and very smiling, Rob Kardashian He was impressed by her good humor, her smiles and apparently having a great time with her family and friends.

It was also striking that among the guests at the birthday of Khloé Kardashian There was also the ex of the celebrated Tristan Thompson, and other friends like Savas Oguz and Scott Disick.

Happy birthday, Khlo-moneyyyy! Woohoo! I love you best friend. Tonight we drink like kings! (internal joke) ”, he wrote Kardashian in one of the posts on her Instagram account for her sister Khloé, along with a photo that we had never seen when they were both children.

Rob Kardashian He had not appeared in public since November 2019. The founder of the Halfway Dead clothing line was seen at that time dressed up to celebrate Halloween and in another he wished his mother a happy birthday,