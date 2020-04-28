Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for ‘The Last Narc’, a provocative four-part non-fiction series that focuses on the most notorious murder in DEA history, that of agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena that occurred in 1985. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on June 15. May 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories in the world, including Spain.

‘The Last Narc’ It tells the story of the fallen hero, the men who killed him, and the man who risked everything to find out exactly what happened and why. The highly decorated Hctor Berellez, who was assigned to lead the DEA’s investigation of Camarena’s death, reels off myth and propaganda to reveal the chilling truth of a conspiracy narrowing from Mexico’s death camps to the corridors of power in Washington, DC

Berellez’s powerful testimony appears alongside that of the brave widow of Camarena and, in addition, that of three members of the Guadalajara cartel. These men were corrupt police officers from the state of Jalisco who, at the time of Camarena’s murder, served as bodyguards for the legendary drug leaders Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo. Eventually, they became informants for Berellez and helped him figure out the infamous drug war murder.

‘The Last Narc’ It is directed by Tiller Russell and produced by Amazon Studios and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) of Industrial Media. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman of IPC are its executive producers.

Throughout his career, Russell has explored a variety of real crime cases in his fictional and documentary work, including ‘Operation Odessa’, which premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival and was premiered by Showtime; ‘The Seven Five’, which will premiere on DOC NYC and was released by Sundance Selects, or ‘Silk Road’, the next series starring Jason Clarke and Nick Robinson.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.