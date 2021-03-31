“You cannot imagine the inner change”

It is clear that the coronavirus has taken its toll on us to all. Some have been affected in a professional way, others more personal or family, others more psychological and there are also those who have noticed a physical change. It is the case of Victor Aparicio, a nurse working in the ICU who has been surprised compare your current face with the one you had in March 2020.

This worker from the Gregorio Marañón hospital in Madrid is a spokesperson for the Association of Necessary Healthcare, and as such appeared in the media at the beginning of the state of alarm demanding the hiring of more health workers in the face of such a crisis.

A year after these public interventions, Víctor Aparicio went to reviewing her interview on The Ana Rosa Program and realized that something had changed on it, and it caught his attention so much that he decided to share it on Twitter.

I am an ICU nurse.

A year separate these two images.

I think the external change is evident.

You cannot imagine the interior. pic.twitter.com/M5IoG5INZd – Víctor Aparicio (@victorAparicioM) March 31, 2021

“A year separates these two images. I think the external change is evident. You can’t imagine the interior“He tweeted this Tuesday attaching two photos: the first with completely black hair and beard, and the second with all hair full of gray.

“It seems like decades have passed. I remember very well. Today I woke up with nightmares“, he assured in his publication. And, as he has declared in Todo es lie this Wednesday, Víctor Aparicio has once again had nightmares during his work in the middle of the pandemic, something that had not happened to him for a long time.

A year after speaking in the media denouncing the precarious situation of the sanitarixs, I am gray-haired and investigated by my hospital.

What a huge sadness, what frustration, that will go …

I can not understand it. – Víctor Aparicio (@victorAparicioM) March 31, 2021

“How could we forget so soon and normalize what should never have been normal. It’s only been a year. From heroes to villains. Chest hurts. Much “, he reflected later.” A year after speaking in the media denouncing the precarious situation of the toilets, I am gray and under investigation by my hospital. What a huge sadnessWhat frustration, what anger … I can’t understand it. “