You cannot edit reality. Trailer and poster of ‘Censor’

Year 1985. After watching a strange family video, Enid, a film censor, decides to investigate the disappearance of her sister, embarking on an adventure halfway between reality and fiction.

Vertigo Releasing presents the official trailer and poster of ‘Censor’, British horror production that marks the debut in the cinematographic direction of the short filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond, also a screenwriter with Anthony Fletcher.

Niamh Algar (‘Raised by Wolves’) leads the cast of this production that, after its successful passage through the last edition of the Sundance festival, has positioned itself as one of the most promising genre titles of the year.

Its premiere in theaters in the United Kingdom, next June 25.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.

