“You cannot come down, in any call you can stay out”

Fabian Ruiz He returns to Benito Villamarín and does so with the shirt of the Spanish team, at an important moment for the national team. The Andalusian footballer from Naples appeared at a press conference, in which he analyzed the possibilities of Spain in the third qualifying match for the Qatar World Cup 2022, that will measure Kosovo, and what happened before Georgia.

Return to Betic territory

«I am very happy whenever I come to Benito Villamarín. I feel at home. For many years I have been here. I would like to play with the public because the Sevilla fans are very special and beautiful. It would be a nice experience but hey, it couldn’t be and hopefully there will be an audience next time.

Georgia

“We were not fine with the ball against Georgia. Not all matches go your way. We needed to get to the top, find the spaces … they folded very well. They did well on the backlash. At halftime we saw the mistakes and the improvement was seen in the second half ».

Competition in the calls

«You have to think that in any call someone else can come for you. We are fortunate that there are many very good players and that makes us be more involved. We cannot collapse at any time and always be with our best version because in any call you can be left out. There are many players who can come. It is a motivation for each one of us.

Kosovo

«You have to be careful, the national teams are good and they make things difficult for you. Our goal is to be first. You have to have that little concern but peace of mind. We have a very good squad and we are doing things well.

Future in the League

«I have no doubts that the Spanish League is one of the most competitive and one of the best in the world. There are great players and great clubs. Each player looks for his future, sometimes he has to go outside of your country but that does not mean that other leagues are better. We seek our happiness. Everyone makes their decisions. LaLiga is among the three best in the world.

Olympic Games

«In the end, playing competitions like the Eurocup or the Games is very nice. Every player would want to play these tournaments. You have to assess it, not only depends on me, the coach, Luis de la Fuente, assess the quota of those three people who are over the age … right now the Games are far away. I think about Wednesday and taking the points. Then comes the Eurocup, playing it for the first time would be the greatest thing.

Rival hardness

“We do not think about the harshness with which the rival can be used. There is a referee who is the one who has to value the tickets. We must focus on our own, take the points because it is a very important game. Each team has its weapons to try to win.

Raise the level

“We are not worried about the level of these last two games because we are working well. Rivals make it difficult. Against Germany it was a round match but I think we are in a good dynamic. The last games have not come out as we expected but the important thing is that the team does not give up and tries to get the games out in the same way.

Naples or an outing in the future

«Right now I am very happy to be here with the national team. I’m happy at Napoli, I still have two years on my contract and now I only think about Wednesday’s game, which will be very difficult.

Luis Enrique

«The coach was very motivated. He gave his talk at halftime, motivated us and knew we were going to turn the game around. We look at mistakes and improve in the second part. In the end came the reward.