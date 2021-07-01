You can win a year of FREE Starbucks coffee with a TikTok contest



Starbucks will judge 200 randomly selected videos for originality, creativity, and quality.

Photo: Adrianna Calvo / Pexels

If you want to win a year of free Starbucks coffee, then you should consider entering the challenge that TikTok and singer Chance the Rapper are promoting.

The challenge called #MadeReadyDuet TikTok was launched on Monday June 28 and you have until July 11 at midnight to participate. Just create a duet with Chance the Rapper’s TikTok video featuring a new sound originally composed for the MadeReadyDuet contest.

For the video you can use your imagination and make it as creative as possible. You should also post it on your TikTok using the hashtags #MadeReadyDuet and #contest.

To be considerate, you should make sure that the only music that appears in your duet is the song MadeReadyDuet ‘from the Chance the Rapper video and that you are the only person in the video.

You must do your digital duet with Chance using the following video from Starbucks TikTok:

@starbucks Top 3 duets win a Made Ready moment w / @chancetherapper. Use #MadeReadyDuet Contest. Rules: sbux.co/MadeReady ♬ #MadeReadyDuet – Chance the Rapper Live

Here we share an example of a participant so that you know how your video should be seen once it is finished:

@alexdwong #Ad Share your #MadeReadyDuet w / @starbucks @chancetherapper #Contest Rules sbux.co/MadeReady ♬ #MadeReadyDuet – Chance the Rapper Live

And here is one more example:

@ the_good_guy91 #Ad Share your #MadeReadyDuet w / @starbucks @chancetherapper #Contest Rules sbux.co/MadeReady ♬ #MadeReadyDuet – Chance the Rapper Live

The brand will judge 200 randomly selected videos for their originality, creativity, quality and that they conform to the values ​​of the sponsor, according to official rules. If you are one of the winners, they will send you a private message from the Starbucks account on TikTok.

There will be a grand prize and two finalist prizes. If you are one of the finalists, you will be given a mini refrigerator that will be stocked with a year’s supply of Starbucks canned and bottled beverages, which is equal to $ 108 worth of product each month for a year, plus a congratulatory message from Chance.

If you are the jackpot winner, you will also get the Starbucks endowed mini fridge for one year, personalized recognition from Chance, plus you can meet Chance the Rapper through a ‘one-on-one’ video such as calls it Starbucks. Namely that you will share a video that you will do especially with the rapper.

The approximate retail value of the main prize and second place is $ 1,666 each.

