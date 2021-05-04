you can use it if you have enough followers

Since the Clubhouse boom, all popular social media and services want to have their own audio rooms. Although Twitter already allowed a limited number of users to access Spaces, its alternative is now available to everyone. Well, for almost everyone.

Twitter Spaces is now totally official, but the social network has included some requirements to be able to use it. The first, and perhaps the most complicated for the great bulk of users of the service, is the number of subscribers.

The company has announced that, for now, Twitter Spaces is limited in order to those accounts with 600 followers or more. This is a limit imposed so that in this launch phase, the accounts that exceed this scale are the only ones that can create rooms.

Minimum 600 followers to be able to create rooms on Twitter Spaces

According to TechCrunch, this is not an arbitrary limit. The 600 followers figure, the minimum to get access to Twitter Spaces has to do with the data extracted from your previous test.

As Twitter points out, accounts with 600 or more followers tend to have a “good experience” by hosting conversations live because they have a larger audience to connect with.

Additionally, Twitter Spaces will soon support multiple hosts for audio rooms, and creators will even be able to charge for access to your live events through Twitter Spaces. It will also allow users to schedule and set reminders about events they don’t want to miss.

For now, we will have to wait to see if the limits imposed by Twitter to use Spaces are a guarantee of good use or operation, or an artificial barrier that limit the tools available to your user base.

And although this function is not aimed at the general public, the limits based on the number of followers can make many accounts try artificially inflate your followers just to access Twitter Spaces. This is where, precisely, the terms of good experience begin to blur, when quantity begins to outweigh quality and only the counter matters.

