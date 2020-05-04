MIUI 12 has already been officially announced. So that, beta version is starting to roll out Although, for the moment, only for Xiaomi devices in China. However, there is a community that carries about 10 years working on translating these ROMs into various languages, Xiaomi.EU.

In this Xiaomi community Modified ROMs released, always based on the original Xiaomi ROMs. That is, on paper we are using a modified or “cooked” ROM, but basically it is the official ROM itself with various optimizations by external developers.

Xiaomi.EU already has the MIUI 12 ROM ready

As we read in XDA Developers, the Xiaomi.EU team has launched MIUI 12 beta for more than 20 Xiaomi and Redmi devices. As we indicated in the first lines, Xiaomi.EU does not offer official ROMs, but ROMs based on official ROMs. In other words, they use the stock ROM as a base, they modify it to taste, touching what is necessary and fair and publish them on their page.

Installing a Xiaomi.EU ROM is, in a nutshell, installing a modification of the original ROM, more optimized and constantly updated via OTA

Specifically, this first version of MIUI 12 comes with all the features of the Chinese ROM. Similarly, note that the rate of updates is spectacular, since they release ROMs practically weekly and is updated via OTA. This means that, although we are with a custom ROM, we do not have to flash every time we update the device, we just have to update via OTA.

The process to install these ROMs is the usual one in this type of systems: you have to unlock the bootloader and flash TWRP RecoveryTherefore, any damage that we may cause to the device is under our responsibility. However, if we know how to carry out the process, we will not have problems of any kind. Aside from being translated into Spanish, these ROMs have different optimizations to perform even better than the originals in terms of performance, features and battery.

List of devices compatible with MIUI 12 (ROM Xiaomi.EU)

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi 6X

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9e

Xiaomi Mi CC9 / Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 / Mi 9T

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro / Mi 9T Pro / Premium Edition

Xiaomi Redmi K30

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 CN / 5 Pro (Dual Cam)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

