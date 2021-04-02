“You can tame a lion, not Zlatan”

04/01/2021 at 9:36 PM CEST

Ibrahimovic seems like he can’t get enough of football. A good proof of this is that in this international break he returned to play for Sweden after many months of absence. He feels physically well and wants to keep playing and winning. Of course, the years have not lost that egocentricity that has been accompanying him so much throughout his career. If it were not like that, perhaps he would not be today, at 39, playing games in the elite.

“At first I thought, I am 39 years old, with what I did maybe it is no longer necessary to work and I have a great life. But I have always had a great passion for what I do. I always want more. I have a problem: I am never satisfied” , assured the Swede in ‘Champions Journal’.

Ibra doesn’t see himself retiring yet: “I don’t see many players doing what I do at my age. After 30, a player usually declines and then retires. But I, after 30, became more strong”.

The Swede insisted that no one can restrict him: “You can tame a lion, but not Zlatan. It is a different animal. “Finally, he spoke of the knee injury he suffered and that nearly cost him the end of the race:” It took me a year to feel alive again. To be honest, the recovery was kind of boring. It was more of a mental job that he wasn’t very used to. He had always done it with the ball. I spent time wondering how long I was out and if the end of my career had come.