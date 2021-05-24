You can take advantage of the invasion of cicadas and eat them in tacos or covered in chocolate

“Cicadas are back after 17 years underground. Billions are emerging in the eastern United States. How to take advantage of the invasion of these insects? They can be eaten in different ways. The simplest way is in tacos, but they can also be enjoyed as a dessert. A Maryland candy store offers the alternative of eating them covered in chocolate.

Chouquette Chocolates is preparing crunchy cicadas wrapped in chocolate. The insects are air-fried before being dipped in dark chocolate. The store too shared his recipe for Cicadas with Chocolate via Instagram and Facebook for those who wish to prepare them at home.

According to the publication, fresh cicadas are frozen, quickly dipped in boiling water, then drizzled with oil and favorite spices (cinnamon and Old Bay appear in the video), then air-fried and covered with chocolate.

“It’s really like a chocolate covered potato chip… We clean them first, then we air fry them and then we dip them in chocolate and sprinkle whatever spice you want on top, ”said business owner Sarah Dwyer on WBALTV.

The return of the cicadas after 17 years is causing a stir. Dwyer spent 10 years in Paris learning pastry and said she was surprised at the good response her cicada chocolates and other products she has made with the theme of insects have had.

While some may not be so convinced to eat cicadas, the chocolate shop also has other options, like “cicada summer” themed chocolate molds stuffed with marshmallow, corn flakes, and cherry or mint.

Chouquette reports that she has had a good response with the concept candy. This 2021 with the cicadas and last year with Dr. Anthony Fauci chocolates. They have their desserts in the Baltimore square in Gaithersburg, Maryland, for the cicadas you need to order online.

Tacos with cicadas

For those who want to eat cicadas, there are different ways to prepare them, they can be boiled, roasted, sautéed, fried, added to stews and sauces or simply enjoyed in tacos.

Jerome Grant, a professor at the University of Tennessee told WVLT that insects taste really good and that if someone tries them without knowing what it is, they would enjoy them. Share that one of the easiest ways to eat cicadas is in tacos: “You prepare them as you normally would, but instead of chicken or steak, you add cicadas.”

The return of the cicadas

After a long 17-year period in which cicadas have been tunneling and feeding underground, these insects have risen to the surface in this hot May 2021. Insects from a group called Brood X are invading the eastern United States, in a geographic range from Tennessee to New York.

The reason for their enormous noise is because they are looking for a partner, is their mating song. “Cicadas, which are not harmful to humans or animals, begin to emerge when the ground reaches 64 degrees Fahrenheit,” entomologist Eric Day of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute told CNN.

They won’t be around for long, the ritual lasts between four and six weeks. Cicadas are edible for both humans and pets. What’s more they are nutritious, a source of protein.

Entomologist Gene Kritsky suggests that if you cook cicadas, you first take a photo for the Cicada Safari app, designed to use location-based image submissions to enhance existing Brood X range maps.

