You can still try the new caves!

It has been a little over a week since we learned that Minecraft 1.17, the next major update for Minecraft, will finally not be Caves & Cliffs Update, that is, it will not bring us all the news announced at Minecraft Live last year. Technical complications that have added to the pandemic, added to a business culture that does not promote crunching (something not as common as it should be in the video game sector), hhave forced Mojang to delay the arrival of these news.

As we could see in the official announcement, the news that would be part of Minecraft 1.17 are now divided into three large blocks. The first, which will arrive in summer, will bring us the new mobs, goats, axolotls and luminous squids, new blocks such as copper and geodes, raw minerals, azaleas and, from his hand, the exuberant caves. The big changes in the caves will come later, at the end of the year (we hope that together with the fearsome warden), and even later, with no scheduled date, the archeology function, of which we have not had news since its announcement last year .

We don’t know yet if this year’s winter update will be called Minecraft 1.17B, Minecraft 1.18 or yes, it will simply be Minecraft 1.17 with some additional number, correlative to the numbering that the updates have reached since the launch of this summer. And we are not clear if archeology will arrive in Minecraft 1.19 or even later, as well as the final format that these new mechanics will have in the game.

.

What we do know is that since the publication of snapshot 21w5a Mojang reversed all the changes in the cave generation that we had seen until then, ending the great caves, restoring the base of the world in layer Y 0 and, therefore, leaving us with the curiosity to know how the expected caves of Minecraft 1.17 were going to evolve.

And it is that although its launch has been delayed, developers continue to work in the caves, correcting errors, making many adjustments and polishing bugs, as well as looking for a way to make the games created with previous versions compatible with this new world generator. And it’s a shame not being able to try it … except that, actually, you can., you can keep up to date on the progress of the caves in Minecraft 1.17, although from now on it is no longer enough to install a snapshot.

Since the release of snapshot 21w15a (the first after the announcement) of Minecraft 1.17, Mojang is including in the summaries of the news un link to a datapack that you can use, in combination with the snapshot, to activate the experimental functions of the same and, in this way, test the part of Minecraft 1.17 that has been relegated to winter but in which they continue to work.

How to test Minecraft 1.17 with the new caves?

Before explaining it to you, I remind you that we are talking about snapshots, that is, trial versions, and as if that were not enough, we also talk about activating experimental functions of the same. Therefore, do not use these versions with maps that you play normally, as you run the risk of them being damaged and irretrievable. Since all you want to do is explore the new features, create a new map and use it to satisfy your curiosity.

With this clarification made, I also remind you that unless we indicate otherwise, we usually talk about Minecraft Java, not Bedrock, and if you still don’t know how to test Minecraft snapshots, we will tell you about it here. As of today, the most current snapshot of Minecraft 1.17 is 21w16a, which you can find documented here. Well, look for the CHANGES TO THE CAVES & CLIFFS PREVIEW section and at the beginning of it you will see the text «Download the updated datapack here«. Click on «datapack here«.

In this way you will download a file with a size of 90 kiblobytes called CavesAndCliffsPreview.zip. Then install the Minecraft 1.17 snapshot 21w16a, open it and click on the “Single Player” button to access the local game loading. The next thing is to tell the game that you want to create a new world and, when you are in its configuration screen, click on the “Data packages” button and then on “Open packages folder”.

This will open a window with an empty Windows folder. Copy into it the file that you have downloaded from the Mojang website and then go back to the Minecraft 1.17 snapshot. At that time the new datapack will be displayed on the left, indicating that it is available but not selected. Click on it to move it to the right to load it and confirm the change. In this way, you will now be able to test the novelties of Minecraft 1.17 in relation to caves and mountains.